TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR-FM) – Many Kansas counties’ websites may be at risk for cybersecurity attacks due to lacking basic protocols that make it easier for hackers to impersonate websites.
Out of 105 Kansas counties, only eight of them have websites ending in .gov, a domain extension only government officials can control. Sixty counties’ have URLs starting with “http” rather than the more secure “https.”
Security concerns have become more prominent as local governments have become frequent targets in ransomware, where hackers hold data hostage in exchange for money.
According to KCUR-FM, experts say it could be a serious concern for smaller governments during a time of increasing cyberattacks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas counties’ websites may lack security against hackers
- Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned
- New WSU President talks about vision, academics and growing Wichita State.
- RPI Cross Country team buys plane ticket for Chick-fil-A lunch
- Two men confirmed dead after a single engine Cessna crashes at Dillingham Airfield