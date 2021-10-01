Kansas County fixing systems after ransomware attack

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (AP) — Pottawatomie County officials say computers systems are being restored after the county was hit by a ransomware attack.

The county said in a news release Friday that hackers launched the cyberattack against several servers on Sept. 17.

County Administrator Chad Kinsley said the county resolved the attack by paying less than 10% of the hackers’ original demands. He did not specify how much the county paid.

County officials said additional sensors have been installed on all servers to prevent further attacks.

The investigation into how hackers accessed the servers is continuing. Officials say most county offices are functional but wait times for various services may be longer than normal.