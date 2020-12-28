Kansas county prepares for jury trials at the fairgrounds

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — One northeast Kansas county is moving jury trials to a building on its fairgrounds to allow for better social distancing amid the pandemic.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the plan is for jury trials in Douglas County to resume Jan. 11 at the Flory Meeting Hall.

The space is big enough that the 14 chairs of the jury box can be distanced from one another.

Witnesses who testify will wear plastic face shields instead of masks so that jurors can see their faces, but so that there will still be protection from respiratory droplets.