Kansas couple killed in crash on Tennessee interstate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kansas couple was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Tennessee on Sunday morning.

Nashville police say 62-year-old Scott Whitmore and his wife, 58-year-old Melanie Whitmore of Topeka, traveling in a 2010 Honda Civic lost control and hit a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The Honda then went back into the roadway where a 2017 Ford F-250 hit it.

The Whitmores died at the scene and were both wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories