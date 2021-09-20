Kansas couple killed in crash on Tennessee interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kansas couple was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Tennessee on Sunday morning.

Nashville police say 62-year-old Scott Whitmore and his wife, 58-year-old Melanie Whitmore of Topeka, traveling in a 2010 Honda Civic lost control and hit a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The Honda then went back into the roadway where a 2017 Ford F-250 hit it.

The Whitmores died at the scene and were both wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.