Kansas couple targeted in bungled pot raid settles lawsuit

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City-area couple whose home was raided by a police tactical team in a bungled 2012 search for marijuana has settled a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s deputies who led the operation.

KCUR-FM reported that the amount of the settlement with Robert and Adlynn Harte, of Leawood, Kansas, is unknown because the settlement document has been sealed.

But U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum ruled he would unseal it once the parties have redacted portions about the Hartes’ children.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in April 2012, eight months after Robert Harte and his two young children bought supplies for a tomato-growing project.

