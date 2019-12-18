Kansas court considers parental rights of ex-LGBTQ partners

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some LGBTQ people in Kansas who wanted to raise children born to partners they couldn’t legally marry can be denied contact with the children when the couples split up.

An attorney on Tuesday urged the state’s highest court to make that far less likely to happen.

The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases brought by woman who were unmarried partners of other women who became mothers through artificial insemination.

Neither had a formal parenting agreement with the mothers and the high court is considering whether Kansas law requires one for them to have contact with the children.

