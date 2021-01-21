Kansas crop artist’s unity work part of Biden inauguration

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence artist known for large, intricate crop art will have his work featured in a virtual celebration of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Stan Herd was asked by the inauguration team to contribute to a “Parade Across America” video that will be shown Wednesday during the inauguration.

Herd and a crew charred the phrase “America United” into a former hay field outside Lawrence. They finished Sunday.

The large, block text covers about one acre of land belonging to one of Herd’s supporters.

The team cut the words with weed trimmers and then used a butane torch to burn the interior part of the letters.