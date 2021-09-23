Kansas DCF announces increase to SNAP benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced that residents who receive food assistance will benefit from a permanent increase in the maximum benefit amount beginning Oct. 1.

According to the department, the change is taking place due to the 2018 Farm Bill that directed United States Department of Agriculture to re-evaluate the Thrifty Food Plan which is used to calculate benefits for food assistance. Through this year’s adjustment, the maximum allowable allotment increased to $250 for a household of one. The maximum allotment amounts for households the size of two or more also have increased.

Additionally, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service temporarily increased food assistance benefits by 15% from March 2021 through September 2021 due to the national public health emergency. The temporary 15% increase ends Sept. 30 and will be replaced with the new amounts. Taken together, food assistance recipients will see a 10% increase from pre-March 2021 benefit levels.

The chart shows the Oct. 1 maximum benefits as well as gross income and net income limits for food assistance:

Household Size October 1, 2021 maximum benefits October 1, 2021 maximum gross income October 1, 2021 maximum net income 1 $250 $1396 $1074 2 $459 $1888 $1452 3 $658 $2379 $1830 4 $835 $2871 $2209 5 $992 $3363 $2587 6 $1190 $3855 $2965 7 $1316 $4347 $3344 8 $1504 $4839 $3722 Each additional person + $188 + $492 + $379

Other annual adjustments also have been made: