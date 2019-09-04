Kansas DCF had repeated involvement before toddler died

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas child welfare officials say they received repeated reports about a Wichita toddler before he died of an overdose of the addiction treatment medication methadone.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families released a summary Tuesday of its involvement with 2-year-old Zayden JayNesahkluah in response to a records request from The Associated Press. Zayden’s mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass, was charged last month with first-degree murder.

Kimberly Compass (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The agency says the initial reports in December 2018 and January 2019 were about neglect and lack of supervision. Later, the agency received reports that Compass’ then-partner was physically abusive, and more that Compass was neglectful.

Although the reports weren’t substantiated, Compass received a mental health referral. The agency says that a service provider attempted to contact her on May 31, the day Zayden was found dead at a motel.

