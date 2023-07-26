WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department for Children and Families is hosting a community job and resource fair.

The job fair and resource fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, 2400 N Opportunity Dr.

Wichita Workforce is bringing in 30 employers who are hiring. There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews.

A variety of resources will also be available, such as information on adult education, mental health assistance and open employment in different fields.

The community job and resource fair will have other opportunities:

The first 100 people will receive free school supplies from Aetna, while supplies last

The Sedgwick County Health Department will be providing back-to-school vaccinations, pneumococcal vaccines for adults and also offering capillary testing for lead poisoning

The Kansas Works Mobile Center and Future Maker Mobile Learning Lab will be there to educate the public on their available services

The HealthCore Clinic will be there with its Mobile unit offering immunization, blood pressure, weight and glucose checks

The Wichita Library’s mascot, Webster, will also be there

The event is free and open to the public.