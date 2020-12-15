Kansas Department of Corrections reports death at El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is reporting the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary information indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Phillips was serving an 82-month sentence for multiple convictions for burglary, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute.

