WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) is seeking help in locating a minimum-custody resident who escaped Thursday.

According to the KDOC, 29-year-old Kyler K. Milbrandt was placed on escape status at approximately 8:50 p.m. after it was reported that he walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility. When he did not return after work, he was reported missing.

Kyler K. Milbrandt (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

The KDOC describes Milbrandt as 6 feet tall, weighs 209 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The KDOC says Milbrandt is serving a sentence for convictions of drug possession, theft and aggravated assault out of Reno County.

Anyone with information on Milbrandt can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

An investigation is being conducted. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.