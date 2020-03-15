Kansas Department of Education recommends closing schools for one week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa) issued a joint statement saying that the Kansas Department of Education is recommending schools in Kansas close for one week.

In a statement, they said, ” Today it was announced that the Kansas Department of Education after consultation with superintendents across the state has taken the step of recommending a pausing of the school year for one week in order to develop a plan to keep our children, teachers and communities safe. This reasonable precaution to stop the spread of the virus will present new challenges, but we are up to the task. Schools may resume in a week or safety and prudence may require they stay paused longer.”

They also said that their first priority, as leaders, is the health and safety of the citizens of Kansas. They added that the people of Kansas come before partisanship and politics.

