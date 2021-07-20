Kansas Department of Health and Environment names deputy state health officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announces that Dr. Joan Duwve has been named the deputy state health officer.

Dr. Duwve has been serving as a consultant for KDHE since November 2020. She has been leading the state COVID-19 testing program and assisting with health equity initiatives.

Before her consultant role, Dr. Duwve served as director of public health for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, associate dean of practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis and chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health.

“Dr. Duwve is a public health expert, and we are very fortunate to have her in Kansas,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Her previous experiences in Indiana and South Carolina will assist us in all public health matters.”

Dr. Duwve holds a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University and a master of public health from the University of Michigan. She began her role on July 19.

Dr. Duwve backed out of an Ohio job after learning the family of the previous director was harassed.