Kansas Department of Labor extends call center hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced that the agency will
extend its call center hours for limited operations, including evenings and Saturdays.
Weekday hours will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
“Extending our call center hours makes sense during this unprecedented pandemic,” said acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “The Department of Labor is making itself available to answer questions
when it is convenient for claimants. Simply put, we are here to serve Kansans and this move does exactly that.”
Claimants who call Monday through Friday between the hours of 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturday
between the hours of 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., will have a limited menu of services from which to choose.
The scope of services for those hours include:
- General inquiries and frequently asked questions
- Claim status updates
- Technical issue assistance
- Weekly claim filings
For more complex cases and questions, claimants should continue to call the call center
during standard business hours for the agency, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4
p.m.
Since March 15, the department said they have paid out more than two million weekly claims totaling over $1.8 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.
For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
