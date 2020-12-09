Kansas Department of Labor: Federal unemployment benefits to end after Christmas if Congress doesn’t act

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced that Kansans currently receiving unemployment benefits through two federally funded CARES Act programs, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, would no longer be able to claim benefits after Dec. 26, 2020.

“I am hopeful that Congress will act quickly to pass legislation that extends these important federal programs that so many have come to count on,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright. “States only administer these programs and we cannot extend them.”

KDOL is required to inform people that are going to lose their benefits.



“Terminating these programs during the middle of a pandemic, the day after Christmas, when thousands of people remain unemployed is unconscionable,” added Wright. “These programs have helped people buy groceries, pay rent, or make utility payments while they look for employment opportunities or help care for their families during the global crisis.”

Kansans are encouraged to reach out to their members of Congress with their concerns, by calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121.

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.