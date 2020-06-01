Kansas Department of Labor launches new unemployment call-back option

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state labor department has launched a new call-back option for Kansans trying to get unemployment benefits.

The Kansas Department of Labor announced the new feature for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on its website lets applicants submit their Social Security number. Then, a department employee can call them to set up their benefits claim.

The new option comes as thousands of Kansans have attempted to file for PUA during the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down businesses across the state. Many have expressed frustration over the inability to get a claim filed successfully over the phone or KDOL’s website, even as federal legislation passed to guarantee an additional $600 per unemployment check.

KDOL has blamed its 40-year-old computer system for serious issues as people applied for assistance during the pandemic.

