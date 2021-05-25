Kansas Department of Labor says vendor changing for benefits debit card

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor said on Tuesday that claimants who are currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits on the Bank of America MasterCard will receive a new debit card due to a change in service providers.

Once claimants have reviewed all pre-acquisition disclosure materials, they will have a choice to change the payment method to direct deposit or will receive a new U.S. Bank ReliaCard® on or before July 20, 2021.

Recipients receiving benefits via direct deposit to a personal bank account are not affected by this change.

Claimants who remain eligible for benefit payments and do not select direct deposit by June 25, 2021, will receive a U.S. Bank ReliaCard through the U.S. Postal Service.

Recipients are strongly encouraged to verify that KDOL has a valid, current address on file. Claimants need to log into their www.getkansasbenefits.gov account, or call the KDOL contact center at 785-575-1460, and make any updates prior to June 25, 2021.

Between the dates of June 25, 2021, and July 20, 2021, claimants will continue to receive approved KDOL unemployment benefit payments on the Bank of America debit card. Any remaining funds on the Bank of America debit card will not be transferable to the new ReliaCard. Claimants should continue to use the Bank of America debit card to make purchases and withdrawals (e.g., ATM withdrawal or ACH transfer to your personal bank account). The claimant’s Bank of America debit card and card account remain subject to the terms of the Bank of America cardholder agreement.

Benefits issued on or after July 20, 2021, will be loaded onto the new ReliaCard. The ReliaCard may be used to make purchases, get cash and pay bills anywhere Visa® is accepted.

Visit www.usbankreliacard.com to learn more about the ReliaCard program.