Kansas Department of Labor sets up webpage, resources for laid-off aviation workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García released the Aviation Worker Response webpage for resources available for workers affected by the recent Boeing 737 MAX production halt.

García will be in Wichita on Thursday to meet with stakeholders, listen to their concerns and coordinate the state’s response efforts based out of the Workforce Alliance center in Wichita.

Secretary García is continuing communications with affected businesses, labor unions and state and local agencies that are a part of the response effort, including the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas, Inc., the Department of Commerce and the Department for Children and Families.

Deputy Secretary Brett Flaschbarth and KDOL staff will be in Wichita today meeting with local leaders and meeting with officials from Spirit Aerosystems.

“First and foremost, my goal is to help Kansas workers,” Secretary García said. “We will continue to add available resources and contact information as we work to address this challenge.”

“My team will continue to work to connect impacted workers and businesses with the resources they need during this critical time,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This information is an important first step as Secretary Garcia coordinates our comprehensive response effort.”

Resources for affected workers are attached and may be found at the Kansas Department of Labor’s website: www.dol.ks.gov or below.

WORKERS

Employment Services

The state of Kansas offers employment services to bring together individuals seeking employment with employers seeking workers. Services can be accessed at any of the 25 KANSASWORKS workforce centers and include job search assistance, help getting job referrals and placement assistance for job seekers. Additionally, KANSASWORKS offers recruitment services to employers with job openings. For more information, visit a local workforce center.

Wichita Workforce Center

2021 N. Amidon

Wichita, KS 67203

(316) 771-6800

Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Unemployment insurance benefits may be available to individuals who are involuntarily unemployed. The amount of the benefit will vary based upon the amount of money that the individual has previously earned, but will be between $122.00 and $488.00 per week. At this time, individuals can receive a maximum of 16 weeks of benefits.

In order to receive benefits, individuals must meet all eligibility requirements including being able and available for work and actively seeking work. Individuals receiving benefits may also be required to participate in services such as Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) or My (Re)Employment. Both of these programs strive to connect unemployment recipients with workforce service professionals in an effort to get unemployed Kansans back to work faster.

To learn how an employer can file an application for benefits on behalf of impacted employers, contact:

Maureen Reynolds

Employer Relations Administrator

Kansas Department of Labor

Maureen.Reynolds@ks.gov

or Visit https://www.kansasemployer.gov/uitax/Tax/LayoffSelect.aspx

For general information about unemployment insurance benefits, visit www.getkansasbenefits.gov or call the Kansas Department of Labor at one of the following numbers:

Unemployment Contact Center:

Wichita: (316) 383-9947

Toll-Free: (800) 292-6333

EMPLOYERS

Shared Work Program

Businesses may use the Shared Work Program in lieu of a temporary, total layoff of employees. It allows for partial work week and partial unemployment benefits to employees. To participate, normal weekly work hours for employees must be reduced by 20% (no more than 40%) and apply to at least 10% of employees.

For more information, visit https://www.dol.ks.gov/employers/shared-work-program or email KDOL.SharedWork@ks.gov.

Rapid Response for Layoffs & KANSASWORKS Mobile Workforce Centers

If you are unable to retrain or participate in a shared work program and a layoff becomes necessary, KANSASWORKS Workforce Centers can provide your affected employees with Rapid Response information to aid in their transition – all at no cost to the employer or employee. In addition, Mobile Workforce Centers may be deployed to address high demand for workforce assistance due to mass layoffs, if needed. The Mobile Workforce Centers include eleven internet-ready computer stations to assist job candidates.

For more information contact:

Shelly Thompson

Rapid Response Coordinator

Kansas Department of Commerce

(785) 230-8158

shelly.thompson@ks.gov

Joe Walter

Mobile Center Manager

Kansas Department of Commerce

(785) 625-5654

joe.walter@ks.gov

Hiring Laid Off Workers & Layoff Aversion Retraining Funds

If your business is not facing a reduction in force and instead is seeking to increase the workforce, KANSASWORKS Workforce Centers can assist with the promotion of your positions to workers affected by layoffs in order to retain a talented workforce in the region.



Funds may be available to retrain potentially affected employees into other job codes not impacted by a reduction in workforce.



For more information, contact:

Mary Anne Szczepanski

Sector Specialist Coordinator

Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas

(316) 771-6638

mszczepanski@workforce-ks.com

DCF PROGRAMS AVAILABLE TO DISPLACED WORKERS

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP)

TEFAP provides free USDA commodities to households with income below 130% of the federal poverty level.



Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP)

SNAP food assistance is a monthly benefit that allows individuals and families to purchase food for themselves and their families.



Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

TANF cash assistance provides a monthly benefit to low-income families with children to help them pay for basic needs, including shelter, utilities, diapers and transportation.



Child Care Assistance

Child care assistance provides a monthly benefit to working families to help pay all or part of their child care expenses.



For more information, or to apply:

Wichita Service Center

(316) 337-7000 ext. 7 or (316) 337-7225

(316) 337-7000 ext. 7 or (316) 337-7225 El Dorado Service Center

(316) 321-4200

(316) 321-4200 Winfield Service Center

(620) 221-6400

(620) 221-6400 Pratt Service Center

(620) 672-5955

