Kansas Department of Labor warns of text messaging phishing attempt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor is warning of a text messaging phishing attempt.
The department said the message is not from the Kansas Department of Labor and no links should be clicked. If you receive a text like the one below, delete it immediately.
The department of labor will never ask for your full Social Security Number over text message or e-mail.
The agency is working with law enforcement and is investigating the fraudulent texts.
Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in identity theft related to unemployment claims.
If you or somebody you know has been the victim of this scam, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.
