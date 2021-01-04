Kansas Department of Revenue partners with AAA Kansas to expand driver’s license services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) and AAA Kansas today announced a collaboration that will bring a remote drivers licensing unit to AAA’s West Wichita retail store, offering another location for a variety of driver’s license services, including:

Renew Kansas driver’s licenses and IDs.

Issue new Kansas Driver Licenses and IDs to people moving here from out of state.

Issue duplicate licenses/IDs for those who have lost their credential

Change of address

Update name (marriage, court ordered, adoption, etc.)

Issue Real ID for people to be federally compliant. (Real ID is required by Oct. 1, 2021 in order to board airplanes for domestic flights, have access to federal buildings, and to gain entry to military bases.)

KDOR driver’s license services begin January 5, 2021 at AAA Kansas’ West Wichita retail store, located at 2110 N. Maize Road, Wichita, KS 67212. Services are available Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointment dates at AAA West Wichita run throughout the month of January. The Mobile DL service has been offered at AAA’s Lawrence store since early November, and appointments are still available there on Mondays and Wednesdays in January (excluding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 18).

To schedule an appointment, click here.

You do not need to be a AAA member to access driver’s licensing services. The location can accept payment in the form of check, cash or credit/debit card.

“Our collaboration with organizations like AAA is important as we attempt to reach more Kansans who need to renew their driver’s license or state identification cards,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This is just another way we have expanded our customer service capabilities outside of requiring our customers to into our offices.”

“AAA has partnered with motor vehicle divisions and driver’s licensing departments in states across America,” said Krista Mullenger, Regional General Manager, Retail Operations for AAA Club Alliance. “We are pleased to work with the Kansas Department of Revenue to make our West Wichita retail store available to expand access to licensing services for a greater number of area consumers. We have been offering this service in our Lawrence AAA store, we are happy to expand the mobile driver’s licensing to another of our AAA retail locations in an important market in Kansas.”

For consumers seeking a driver’s license or ID, here is the “Acceptable Documents”.

For more information on Real ID, click here.