Kansas Department of Revenue reminds residents of online services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – To encourage basic preventative measures and social distancing practices, the Kansas Department of Revenue wants to remind the citizens of Kansas of the several government services which can be conducted online.

Residents can go to ikan.ks.gov or download the official iKan app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Online government services include:

Renewing vehicle registrations

Renewing driver’s licenses

This option is available to the following:

Kansans ages 21-50 who did not use the online renewal at their most recent renewal period, and; Are not obtaining a Real ID for the first time, or; Are obtaining a “Not for Federal Use” license or identification card.

Ordering vital records copies (birth certificates, marriage certificates, etc.)

Purchasing state park passes

For more information about the iKan online services, please visit ikan.ks.gov.

