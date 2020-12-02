Kansas Department of Transportation cautions drivers ahead of winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to national AAA statistics, 46 percent of all crashes in inclement weather happen in the winter, making it a very dangerous time to drive. According to Shawn Steward, Manager of Public and Government Affairs at AAA, the organization handles about 25 to 30 thousand calls from December to March.

Many slide offs and crashes occur early in the season because people need time to adjust their mindset for winter driving. Due to that, drivers need to be extra aware when a storm passes through in the night.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is taking measures to keep drivers safe. This includes a fleet of 23 trucks, half of which have a new plough feature that allows the truck to clear a wider patch of road. As KDOT strives to keep the roads clear, they are stressing that all drivers slow down, give themselves extra time on the road and always buckle up.

