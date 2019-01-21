25-year-old KDOT employee dead after single vehicle accident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Kansas Department of Transportation says an Equipment Operator died Saturday morning in crash during snow removal operations.

It happened around 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. 69 south of 207th Street in Johnson County.

“My heart is breaking for the family of this dedicated KDOT employee,” said Gov. Laura

Kelly. “Our KDOT personnel work very hard, at all hours, in dangerous conditions to

make our roads safer for their fellow Kansas citizens. My thoughts are with his family,

friends and the entire KDOT family at this devastating time.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is still under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our

driver,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz. “KDOT is one big family, and we

know there are many people impacted by this.”

Authorities identified the victim of the crash as 25-year-old Stephen N. Windler, of Paola, Kansas.

Officials say Windler was traveling on U.S. Highway 79 in Johnson Co. when he drove his plow into the grass and overturned. The plow ended up on top of Windler.

"Stephen's been working for KDOT for about three years. He worked out of the Overland Park sub area office and is certified with a CDL. He was both experienced and dedicated to serving the people of Johnson County and the state of Kansas. The cause of the crash is still under investigation," said Julie Lorenz, State Transportation Secretary.

