Kansas Dept. of Corrections announces inmate death at El Dorado Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced that El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Christopher J. Walton, 36, died Monday, May 17, at the facility.
The department said the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.
Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Walton was serving a sentence for possession of opiates, burglary, criminal damage to property and battery out of Sedgwick County.
He had been imprisoned with KDOC since November 2020.