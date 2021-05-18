Kansas Dept. of Corrections announces inmate death at El Dorado Correctional Facility

FILE – This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced that El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Christopher J. Walton, 36, died Monday, May 17, at the facility.

Christopher J. Walton

The department said the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Walton was serving a sentence for possession of opiates, burglary, criminal damage to property and battery out of Sedgwick County.

He had been imprisoned with KDOC since November 2020.

