Kansas Dept. of Corrections announces inmate death at El Dorado Correctional Facility

FILE – This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced that El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Christopher J. Walton, 36, died Monday, May 17, at the facility.

Christopher J. Walton (Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

The department said the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Walton was serving a sentence for possession of opiates, burglary, criminal damage to property and battery out of Sedgwick County.

He had been imprisoned with KDOC since November 2020.