Kansas Division of Emergency Management assessing damage from last Wednesday’s disaster

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency managers from around the county are working with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15 through Dec. 23.

Ranchers and farmers who received damage to their equipment, outbuildings, crops, livestock, etc., should contact their County Emergency Board headed by the Farm Service Agency and/or their county extension agent. The County Emergency Board will report damages to the State Emergency Board, and the Kansas Department of Agriculture is responsible for requesting that assistance.

KDEM is also collecting damage assessments include damage to utilities, roads, and public-owned buildings.

The federal Public Assistance Program can fund repairs, restoration, reconstruction, or replacement of public facilities and infrastructures that meet the eligibility criteria of being damaged or destroyed because of the disaster.

Eligible recipients include state governments, locals, counties, townships, political subdivisions of the state, Indian tribes, and specific private non-profit organizations that provide essential services of a government nature.

Kansans that have been affected by the disaster should also contact their insurance company and county emergency manager to request assistance from volunteer agencies. They can also call 211 to talk to United Way, who can make referrals to organizations that may assist.

KDEM coordinates resources and gathers damage assessments to support a governor’s request for federal assistance. All disasters start and end locally.