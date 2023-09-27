WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has shared tips on how to be cyber smart.

Do you part, be cyber smart! Kansas Division of Emergency Management

The KDEM says to set strong passwords, change them regularly and not share them with anyone.

When it comes to passwords, the KDEM says:

Don’t include your name, your kids’ or pets’ names, or other well-known information about yourself

Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters

Break up words with numbers and punctuation marks or symbols

Avoid using common words in your passwords or passphrases

“C@ts&D0gs!” and “1Dr3@m!” are examples the KDEM has given.

The KDEM says to get creative with your passwords and stay cyber smart.