Kansas doctor loses license in health care kickback scheme

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A Leawood doctor has surrendered his medical license after admitting that he solicited health care kickbacks from a drug company.

Dr. Steven Simon surrendered his license this month, after being sentenced in April to three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Simon admitted that he told a representative for AstraZeneca that he would stop selling one of its drugs unless he was hired for more speaking engagements.

KCUR reports the drug company determined it would not offer Simon any further speaking engagements.

Doctors can legally accept compensation for speaking engagements, but can’t receive kickbacks for prescribing drugs or medical devices.