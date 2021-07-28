Kansas doctor loses license in health care kickback scheme

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stethoscope, medical

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A Leawood doctor has surrendered his medical license after admitting that he solicited health care kickbacks from a drug company.

Dr. Steven Simon surrendered his license this month, after being sentenced in April to three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Simon admitted that he told a representative for AstraZeneca that he would stop selling one of its drugs unless he was hired for more speaking engagements.

KCUR reports the drug company determined it would not offer Simon any further speaking engagements.

Doctors can legally accept compensation for speaking engagements, but can’t receive kickbacks for prescribing drugs or medical devices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories