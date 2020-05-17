Kansas education leader hopeful for fall in-person classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ education commissioner is cautiously optimistic that the state’s 500,000 public school students will be back in their classrooms when the fall semester begins.

Commissioner Randy Watson concedes it’s difficult to predict the future as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about spreading the virus prompted schools to go to mostly online learning since mid-March.

Watson says the Kansas Department of Education intends to present a reopening guide to school districts by July 10.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Watson acknowledges that if cases surge again, things could change.

