Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas education leader hopeful for fall in-person classes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ education commissioner is cautiously optimistic that the state’s 500,000 public school students will be back in their classrooms when the fall semester begins.

Commissioner Randy Watson concedes it’s difficult to predict the future as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about spreading the virus prompted schools to go to mostly online learning since mid-March.

Watson says the Kansas Department of Education intends to present a reopening guide to school districts by July 10.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Watson acknowledges that if cases surge again, things could change.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories