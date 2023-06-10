WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Flag Day coming up next week, the Kansas Elks Association hosted a ceremony honoring the flag.

The ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park Flag Pavilion. It honored the current American flag and the versions used previously. The president of the Kansas Elks Association talked about why we should celebrate Flag Day.

“I think we should do it every year so people do not forget what it represents,” Rodger Slief said. “And how we are living in freedom.”

Flag Day was first celebrated in 1877 and is celebrated every June 14.