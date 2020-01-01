Live Now
Kansas’ embrace of wind energy helps it reduce CO2 emissions

by: The Associated Press

WindPower_191114

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has been able to reduce its carbon-dioxide emissions for a 10th straight year, largely due to the rapid adoption of wind energy and a slow move away from coal-powered electricity.

The Kansas News Service reports that about 36% of all electricity produced in Kansas is from wind, the highest percentage of any U.S. state.

Just this year, Kansas saw four new wind farms, adding enough capacity to power 190,000 homes for a year.

A Natural Resources Defense Council board member says the move to renewable energy and subsequent decrease in carbon-dioxide emissions will be vital to reducing the impacts of climate change.

