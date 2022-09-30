WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict.

However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery.

At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by.

“It’s my joy and passion to help these fellas,” William Hill said.

Hill sponsors the owner of the business in a 12-step program.

In August, Hill celebrated a milestone, 25 years of sobriety. In that time, he has helped hundreds get sober, including Kansas Tree Service owner Kelly Tunnel.

“There are people out there who need another chance,” Tunnel said.

History bonds the two men together.

“I met Kelly 12 years ago, and he asked me to be his sponsor in a 12-step program,” Hill said.

“When I first got sober, I wanted to work somewhere. I didn’t have to worry about drugs and alcohol,” Tunnel said.

“He came to me and indicated he wanted to start his own business,” said Hill.

Three years later, Kansas Tree Service is thriving in business and workers.

“One hundred percent of my employees are in recovery and sober,” Tunnel said.

It’s more than a job; it’s a fellowship with everyone working toward a common goal.

“Recovery comes first. If you don’t have recovery, everything else you lose,” Tunnel said.

Between Hill, Tunnel, and the recovering employees, there are three generations of sobriety.

“Bill is my sponsor and kind of their gran-sponsor; he’s a big part of this,” Tunnel said.

“Twenty-five years ago, I didn’t care whether I lived or died, and today I want to live,” Hill added.

A lesson he and Tunnel continue to pay forward.

In addition to helping with employment, Tunnel also assists employees who don’t have proper identification in securing a driver’s license. He hopes the business continues to grow because he says that means more people are joining the recovery journey.

