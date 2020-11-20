Kansas equity panel to recommend marked cars for police

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay talks about arrests made after unrest in the city, June 3, 2020. (KSN photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A commission established by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to examine policing and other racial justice issues after the death of George Floyd plans to recommend for Kansas law enforcement agencies to no longer use unmarked police vehicles during traffic enforcement.

However, it contains an exemption for when police believe unmarked vehicles are needed to avoid endangering officers or public safety. The recommendation faced opposition from Commissioner Gordon Ramsay, Wichita police chief, who said that some of Wichita’s most frequent complaints are traffic-related.

The recommendation was among the last that the commission approved to appear in a report it plans to present to the governor by Dec. 1.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories