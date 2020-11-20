Kansas equity panel to recommend marked cars for police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A commission established by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to examine policing and other racial justice issues after the death of George Floyd plans to recommend for Kansas law enforcement agencies to no longer use unmarked police vehicles during traffic enforcement.

However, it contains an exemption for when police believe unmarked vehicles are needed to avoid endangering officers or public safety. The recommendation faced opposition from Commissioner Gordon Ramsay, Wichita police chief, who said that some of Wichita’s most frequent complaints are traffic-related.

The recommendation was among the last that the commission approved to appear in a report it plans to present to the governor by Dec. 1.

