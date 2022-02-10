OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — An Olathe family wants to educate others after their young son, who was born without a portion of his arm, was bullied in a community basketball league.

Hudson Topping is a happy five-year-old and full of life. He was born with a limb that the Toppings call his “Lucky Arm.”

“Because God made me that way,” Hudson said.

His family captured a tearful picture at Hudson’s basketball game. He refused to play. His mom Ashley said kids were poking fun at Hudson’s lucky arm.

“Awful,” she said. “Honestly awful.”

She took to social media to stand up for her child and educate parents.

“If kids have questions, talk to them,” Ashley said. “Don’t shush them or tell them, ‘Don’t say that.’ Obviously, that’s not polite, but they don’t even know why it’s not polite.”

Topping hopes the parents of the children out on that basketball court teach their kids that we’re all on the same team. Differences shouldn’t matter.

That’s the same message Variety Children’s Charity is trying to spread throughout the Kansas City area.

“Our tag line is ‘Every child should be active, be social and belong,'” Chief Inclusion Officer Deborah Wiebrecht said. “And once you get kids out in the community doing things, living out their dreams and participating, then their disability goes away because people don’t see the disability. They see the person and their heart.”

That’s how Hudson’s siblings see him, whether they’re doing flips or climbing ropes.

“We don’t really think of it as something,” his sister Kaylee Topping said. “We just think it’s attached to him, and we don’t really care.”

“He thinks he is really strong, which he really is with his lucky arm because he pushes stuff up, and it’s really cool,” seven-year-old brother Preston said.

With grit and determination, Hudson went back in the game.

“I just like playing,” Hudson said.

“It was really cool to see him go back out there and try,” his dad Nick Topping said.

Twin brother Hayden passed Hudson the ball. Hudson took a shot and scored — lucky arm and all.

“Of course, his twin brother gave him a high-five immediately and said, ‘See, I told you. You don’t need two hands,'” Ashley said.

As nine-year-old Kaylee says, the world would be boring if we were all the same.