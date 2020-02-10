Kansas farmer sentenced for crop insurance fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 63-year-old Kansas farmer has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for federal crop insurance fraud and bankruptcy fraud.

In addition, Kevin Struss, of Wakeeney, must pay $604,303 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in October 2019. Federal prosecutors say Struss under-reported his 2015 corn and sorghum crops by a total of about 54,730 bushels.

The crops were insured with a federal subsidy, which mean Struss received crop insurance benefits he was not entitled to. He also lied on his later bankruptcy filing in 2018.

