Kansas farmers ponder trade deal with China

Reno County, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans are talking about a possible trade deal with China and what it could mean.

Some are hopeful the latest talk of a deal could mean the U.S. and China are close to putting the brakes on the ongoing trade dispute.

“I think the signs are pointing towards hopefully an end to it,” said farmer Jon Kerschen. ” I don’t think we’re there yet.”

On Friday Kerschen was prepping his fields for soybeans.

Soybeans is on the list for China to potentially buy more from the U.S.

“Any time we’re dealing with China, history tells us that until the ink is dry on the signature we don’t know,” said Kerschen.

Karyn Page with Kansas Global Trade Services in Wichita says she is pragmatic about any potential deal.

“Cautiously optimistic,” said Page. “There is much we still do not know. Much.”

But Page said a deal would be very good news for Kansas.

“Pulling back on some of the tariffs and not putting in more tariffs on is a really good thing for all of us,” said Page. “But we really don’t know much more than that. Not yet.”

Page says if the U.S. follows protocols and laws in place for a trade deal, that could add optimism a deal will be more attractive to both sides.

As for farmers like Kerschen, they do their job and follow the news.

But in the end, some say it’s the job that matters most.

“I’m a Kansas farmer like dad,” said Kerschen. “We love what we do. “