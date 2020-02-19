Kansas federal judge resigns after being reprimanded over harassment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas, who was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender, has resigned. U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia submitted his resignation letter Tuesday.
He said the resignation will be effective April 1. In his letter, Murguia, who is based in Kansas City, Kansas, said it has become clear that he could no longer serve effectively on the federal court.
He was reprimanded in September for his sexual improprieties, as well as for being habitually late to court proceedings and meetings.
He was appointed to the judgeship in 1999.
