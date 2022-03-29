SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – When it comes to high winds and warm temperatures, fire crews say it’s all about working together.

Many fire departments were prepared for the high risk of fires on Tuesday as most of Kansas was under a Fire Danger warning on Tuesday. As expected, many fires broke out all over Kansas, including a grass fire that broke out near Bel Aire that required a team effort to help to contain the fire quickly.

Thanks to multiple departments stepping up to battle the blaze, the grass fire was contained in an hour,

“We did deploy one of the wildland crews up here today to assist us, so that preplanning definitely helped out today with the extra trucks and extra units in service to help us fight the fire,” said Carl Cox, the Deputy Chief of Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

The Wichita Sedgwick County Task Force was formed in 2018 to help crews battle fires together in the county and in the counties that do not have enough fire resources. The goal is to help tackle fires head-on with many crews before it gets worse.

“So each department, if we have a big major outbreak that’s in another county or even here locally, we will send the whole task force, and it’s usually comprised of 8 to 10 trucks, and they’ll take their own leader with them,” said Lowell Ester, the Deputy Chief of Fire Operations in Mulvane.

Cox said he believes this fire started from a car driving by the area. He asks that people be mindful of anything dragging from their vehicle and when discarding cigarettes.