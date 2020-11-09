Kansas firefighter killed in crash responding to fire

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas firefighter was killed in a crash responding to a fire. It happened Sunday evening in Leavenworth County.

The Easton Township Fire Department confirmed the death in a post on Facebook

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the firefighter and to the other members of the department as we are one family.”

The name of the victim hasn’t been released. The department said more details on funeral arrangements will be provided later.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories