Kansas firefighter killed in crash responding to fire

EASTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas firefighter was killed in a crash responding to a fire. It happened Sunday evening in Leavenworth County.

The Easton Township Fire Department confirmed the death in a post on Facebook

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the firefighter and to the other members of the department as we are one family.”

The name of the victim hasn’t been released. The department said more details on funeral arrangements will be provided later.

LATEST STORIES: