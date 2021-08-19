Kansas firefighter who died Sunday to be honored with lowered flags

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor of Kansas is directing that flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings and facilities Friday, Aug. 20. The move is to honor fallen firefighter Josh Schwindt as he is being laid to rest.

Schwindt was a Morton County firefighter who died Sunday, Aug. 16, after responding to a vehicle crash south of Rolla. As Schwindt was searching for victims, he came into contact with a powerline that was damaged in the crash. The electrical shock killed him.

“My condolences are with his family, loved ones, and fellow Morton County firefighters during their time of loss,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. “Josh’s commitment to protecting his community and his service to our state will not be forgotten.”