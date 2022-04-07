FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (KSNW) – The Southwest Kansas Wildland Task Force has been requested to a large fire in Harper County, Oklahoma.

Crews from Minneola, Ashland, Fowler, Ford County, Kiowa County, and Dodge City are now on the way to the fire.

Around noon, a fire warning was issued for Harper and Woodward counties.

According to Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV, residents around Fort Supply are being evacuated. Residents are asked to evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials.