Kansas firefighters race to a fire, find burning firetruck

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in southwest Kansas Thursday may have taken first responders by surprise. The thing that was on fire was a firetruck.

Dispatchers sent Grant County Fire and Rescue and EMS to a vehicle fire on South Road R. The exact address wasn’t given, so Stevens County Fire and Rescue were also paged to respond.

When they found the vehicle, they saw that it was a firetruck that was going up in flames and the fire was spreading into a field.

(Courtesy Grant County KS Fire and Rescue Facebook)

(Courtesy Grant County KS Fire and Rescue Facebook)

(Courtesy Grant County KS Fire and Rescue Facebook)

(Courtesy Grant County KS Fire and Rescue Facebook)

(Courtesy Grant County KS Fire and Rescue Facebook)

(Courtesy Grant County KS Fire and Rescue Facebook)

It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control.

The firetruck had been retired from service. It appears to be a total loss.