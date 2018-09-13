Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas' first certified zero energy ready home is in Wichita.



Every detail has been catered to guidelines by the United States Department of Energy to be Zero Energy Ready.



"Very well insulated, air tight structure," said Jeff Jones, president of TRU-Building. "Then we've addressed it so it takes very little to heat and cool with very high efficiency equipment. Then we brought in fresh air, so it doesn't get moldy and musty and stale."



The home has LED lights throughout, and because of the insulation, the home is at a comfortable temperature whether you're at a room in the attic with blazing sunshine- or in the basement.



John Nicholas, who inspects installation in new homes, says he's seen more interest in energy efficient homes, like this one over the last few years.



"There are a few builders and they're typically younger builders, maybe the son of a builder that is coming into the business that is interested and wants to do a better job with that," said Nicholas, of the Energy Guy.



Not only is it supposed to be environmentally friendly, city leaders say, it'll also benefit homeowners in the long run.



"With only a six percent increase and when you can save maybe 60 percent on your energy cost, the payback is relatively a short time," said Jeff Longwell, mayor of Wichita.



"If you can lower utility bills and have a more affordable home, that's more money that you can spend on shopping and dining and other home improvements, and increase your quality of life," said Bryan Frye, vice mayor of Wichita.



Another impact, they say, is helping the community go green.



"By the time you reduce your utility cost, just that alone should intrigue enough people to ask the question, your carbon footprint, how much resources you're actually using, how good it is for the environment," said Jones.