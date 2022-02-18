EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released the results of a new study examining how useful live-imaging sonar technology can be for anglers on Thursday.

This “first-of-its-kind study” was launched by the KDWP in an effort to clarify how helpful LIS technology can be for anglers. LIS uses sonar to help anglers view fish and structures below and around their vessel in real-time and with great clarity. The use of this technology is debatable according to the KDWP as some anglers argue that it takes away from the overall fishing experience and blurs the lines of a “fair chase” while others see it as an immensely helpful tool.

So, KDWP Fisheries staff designed a controlled experiment to assess the influence of LIS on winter crappies, which is Kansas’ second-most sought-after sportfish. The project narrowed its focus to examine the impact of LIS on “casual weekend anglers” fishing in unfamiliar waters on a weekend trip.

“As a conservation-based organization, we always want to look to science and ask ourselves, ‘What is the data telling us?’” KDWP Fisheries biologist Ben Neely said. “But this technology is just new enough, that these data really didn’t exist. That’s when we decided we needed to explore this further and develop the study. It’s taken off like wildfire in the conservation community ever since.”

The study took place over the course of two weeks in December of 2021 with a total of 32 individuals from KDWP’s Fisheries and Wildlife divisions with additional help from Kansas State University at the Cedar Bluff Reservoir in Western Kansas. Anglers were randomly partnered up and told to fish for seven hours on either the north or south sides of the lake. They had the option to fish with or without LIS equipment.

The following day, each team switched sides and use of LIS. A total of 16 controlled “samples” revealed unexpected results.

Participating anglers who did not use LIS averaged 6.3 crappie per day, while anglers who used LIS caught 7.3 crappie per day.

When other species of fish were counted in the study, teams not using LIS averaged 12.9 fish per day, compared to 14.4 per fish per day when LIS was used.

Finally, anglers also caught slightly larger crappie on average (10.8 inches) when using LIS, compared to the fish (10.5 inches) caught by anglers not using LIS.

The data collected from the study showed that while LIS may improve angler catch and size of crappie by causal weekend anglers, overall differences were statistically minimal. More importantly, the data suggest that there is an overall low risk of long-term damage to crappie populations as a result of LIS.

Anglers with more experience and expertise using LIS to target crappie were not considered in this study. Future studies are being discussed that can leverage the abilities of more LIS-experienced anglers to further inform future management of crappie in Kansas.

“Balancing sociological needs with biological needs is at the heart of nearly everything we do at KDWP,” KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless said. “This study is a fine example of how our staff continue to operate off of the best available data to make science-based decisions that benefit not only the resource but our users. I’m confident this study will be just one of many that the conservation industry looks to, as our talented staff in Kansas continue to pave the way in fisheries research and management.”

To learn more about this study, click here. For more information about fishing in Kansas, click here.