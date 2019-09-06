Kansas Food Bank gets more space to help Kansas families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The effort to feed those in need in Kansas reached a new milestone Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for a $5 million expansion.

The existing Kansas Food Bank warehouse, 1919 E Douglas, is now 21,000 square feet bigger.

It includes a new volunteer center, so volunteers can work in a comfortable environment instead of in the actual warehouse.

“Our space can be utilized as it was meant to be,” said Brian Walker, President and CEO, Kansas Food Bank. “We can do a lot more forward buying and lower our cost on product that we have to buy, because now we’ll free up that space where volunteers were working and be able to hold the food that we need.”

The expansion also increased the cooler capacity, allowing for more fresh fruits and vegetables.

“When you count our donated produce and the stuff that we purchase, our average cost on produce is about 10 cents a pound, so that is really economical for us to distribute fresh produce,” said Walker. “It’s cheaper than us serving canned goods and it’s better for you, so that’s where our focus is at.”

The Kansas lieutenant governor, the mayor of Wichita, and the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita took part in the ceremony.

“We use this facility to meet the needs throughout the entire state of Kansas,” said Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, (D) Kansas.

The Kansas Food Bank partners with hunger relief agencies across the state, including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

To learn more about its mission and how you can help, click: Kansas Food Bank.

