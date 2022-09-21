WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank got some help with its effort to feed the hungry. It announced that Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated to donate a refrigerated truck and $52,000.

The donation will help with food distributions across the food bank’s 85-county service area.

“As a result of record inflation, one in eight people in our service area may face hunger,” Brian Walker, CEO of Kansas Food Bank, said in a news release. “We are proud to partner with the Darden Restaurants Foundation, the Lineage Foundation for Good, and Penske. During this time of heightened need, the addition to our food bank’s fleet of vehicles is welcomed and appreciated.”

“Families face hunger in every community across the country; your neighbor, child’s classmate or even co-worker may be struggling to get enough to eat,” Stephanie Ghertner, executive director of the Darden Restaurants Foundation, said. “Darden and the Darden Restaurants Foundation are proud to partner with Feeding America member food banks to address the significant issue of hunger in a tangible and meaningful way.”

Walker said the new truck expands Kansas Food Bank’s ability to deliver fresh produce and frozen items. He said Wichita has more than 44 square miles of food deserts. The additional refrigerated truck will allow the organization to continue to take fresh fruits and vegetables to neighborhoods that no longer have access to grocery stores in Wichita and across the state.

To learn how you can help, click on KansasFoodBank.org.