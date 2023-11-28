WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cargill presented the Kansas Food Bank with a check for $250,000 on Giving Tuesday. But $100,000 of it is a matching gift. Cargill will match all donations to the Food 4 Kids program up to $100,000.

Cargill also gave the food bank more than 100,000 pounds of turkey thighs. The donation is part of Cargill’s Honeysuckle White Guide to Good campaign. This is the seventeenth year the company has partnered with the Kansas Food Bank to give away turkeys.

As for the $250,000 check, $150,000 is to help fill the protein gap.

“The protein gap is huge,” Brian Walker, Kansas Food Bank president and CEO, said. “We can buy protein with that product and then, in turn, make sure we put it on their family’s table.”

He says 43% of all households served by the food bank have at least one member with diabetes, and 62% have a member with heart disease, making lean protein items a must.

The $100,000 match will benefit the food bank’s Food 4 Kids weekend backpack program. The program provides weekend meals to chronically hungry children across the food bank’s 85-county service area.

“Imagine going home every night and not knowing where your meal’s going to come from or … leaving school not knowing where your meals are going to come from over the weekend,” Walker said. “With the gift to the Food 4 Kids program from Cargill, it just makes the child’s life better.”

Click here to help Kansas Food Bank meet the Cargill $100,000 match.