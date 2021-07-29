Kansas Food Bank partners with USDA to provide summer meals to children before school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Food Bank will partner with the USDA to provide summer meals to children before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Meals will be distributed as a “Grab & Go” on Mondays, August 2 and August 9. Each child will receive a prepackaged distribution of 10 meals for the week (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches). Children must be present to receive a meal box.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1-18.

Meal distributions will be from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the following locations.