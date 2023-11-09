WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank has provided a Wichita holiday resource guide for November and December 2023.

The guide includes Thanksgiving food boxes, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas resources and mobile distributions.

Thanksgiving food boxes:

Saturday, Nov. 18

Bread of Life is having a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway. They are located at 1301 E. Galena and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 316-689-6866 for more details.

College Hill United Methodist Church is doing a turkey distribution. They are located at 2930 E. 1st St. and will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Call 316-683-4643 for more details.

Central Community Church, although not a Food Bank partner agency, is giving away Thanksgiving food bags. They are located at 6100 W. Maple and will open at 6:30 a.m. It will be a drive-thru-only event.

Monday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Nov. 22

United Methodist Open Door is having a Thanksgiving food distribution. They are located at 2130 E. 21st St. N. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. each day. Call 316-267-4201 for more details.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

New Life Church is having a produce distribution only, no turkeys. They are located at 1156 N. Oliver and will open at 4:45 p.m. Call 316-265-3663 for more details.

Thanksgiving meals:

Thursday, Nov. 23

The Lord’s Diner will have both Thanksgiving to-go and sit-down dinners. They are located at 520 N. Broadway and will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Lord’s Diner will have its mobile food trucks at multiple locations on Thanksgiving.

The first location will be at the Atwood Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. A mobile food truck will be there from 4 to 6 p.m.

The second location will be at the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland. A mobile food truck will be there from 4 to 5 p.m.

The third location will be at the Hilltop Community Center, 1329 S. Terrace. A mobile food truck will be there from 4 to 6 p.m.

For additional information, call the Lord’s Diner at 316-266-4966.

Bethel Life Center, although not a Food Bank partner agency, will be hosting an in-person Thanksgiving meal while supplies last at 3777 S. Meridian from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 316-522-7148 for more details.

Christmas resources:

Thursday, Nov. 23

The Lord’s Diner will have Christmas day to-go and sit-down dinners at two locations. The locations are 520 N. Broadway and 2825 S. Hillside. The sites will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Lord’s Diner will have its mobile food trucks at multiple locations on Christmas day.

The first location will be at the Atwood Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. A mobile food truck will be there from 4 to 6 p.m.

The second location will be at the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland. A mobile food truck will be there from 4 to 5 p.m.

The third location will be at the Hilltop Community Center, 1329 S. Terrace. A mobile food truck will be there from 4 to 6 p.m.

HumanKind Ministries will be accepting applications for Operation Holiday now through Nov. 30. Items will be distributed at 223 S. Main St. from Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. For more details, click here.

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance now through Nov. 15. Items will be distributed on Dec. 14 and 15. Go to www.salvationarmy-wichita.org or call 316-425-6123 for more information.

Mobile distributions:

November through December

There will be a mobile distribution at Evergreen Park, 2700 N. Woodland, at 1 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 3 and Friday. Dec. 1.

There will be a mobile produce distribution at Word of Life, 2020 E. Blake starting at 4:30 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Dec. 31.

There will be a mobile produce distribution at Urban League, 2418 E. 9th, starting at 2 p.m. on both Thursday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 21.

There will be a mobile produce distribution at New Life Church, 1156 N. Oliver starting at 4:45 p.m. on both Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 21.

There will be a mobile distribution at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2725 E. 25th St. N. starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. The Kansas Food Bank would like to note that there will be no November food distribution at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

There will be a mobile hygiene pantry at the Lord’s Diner, 2823 S. Hillside, starting at 9 a.m. on both Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 16.

For any questions regarding the Kansas Food Bank’s holiday resource guide, call 316-265-3663.