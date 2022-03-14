WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas gas prices are some of the lowest in the nation. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas in the state is averaging around $3.81 a gallon. (Click here to see a breakdown of the state) In California, gas prices are around $5.74, and Hawaii has prices around $4.95.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order.

(The Associated Press contributed to some of the article)